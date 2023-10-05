 Mumbai News: BMC Cracks Down On Flower Vendors Dumping Waste, Threatens Penalties
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Cracks Down On Flower Vendors Dumping Waste, Threatens Penalties

Mumbai News: BMC Cracks Down On Flower Vendors Dumping Waste, Threatens Penalties

The BMC has undertaken a cleanliness drive across the city.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
BMC Cracks Down On Flower Vendors Dumping Waste, Threatens Penalties | File

Mumbai: The BMC has stationed a permanent transport vehicle outside the Meenatai Thackeray flower market in Dadar for proper waste disposal. However, vendors continue to dump flower waste on the roads, obstructing commuters. In response, the BMC has issued warnings, stating that vendors will be penalised if they persist in disposing of waste on the roads.

Read Also
Mumbai News: New BMC Administrative Ward Office P-East Eases Access For 7 Lakh Residents
article-image

Citywide cleanliness drive by BMC

The BMC has initiated a citywide cleanliness drive. Despite these efforts, the G North ward team discovered that flower vendors routinely discard their waste on the roads. Following multiple complaints from citizens, the BMC has taken measures to raise awareness among vendors. If necessary, vendors will be penalised to maintain cleanliness around Dadar railway station. Officials from the solid waste management department of G North ward recently met with flower market vendors.

"A large compactor is permanently stationed outside the flower market. However, vendors continue to dump flower waste on the roads, which is unacceptable. We plan to impose a fine of Rs. 5,000 on violators," stated a civic official from G North ward. The BMC has designated a specific area at the back of the flower market where vendors can dispose of excess flower waste. Vendors have been instructed to keep a 120-liter bin in their shops to collect discarded flowers. This waste should then be deposited in the municipal vehicle stationed outside the market. The discarded flowers are recycled and converted into fertilizer or incense sticks.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Allots Office to Deepak Kesarkar
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Sextortionist Involved in HANDY LOAN APP Scam Apprehended by Cyber Police At Mumbai...

Mumbai Crime: Sextortionist Involved in HANDY LOAN APP Scam Apprehended by Cyber Police At Mumbai...

Mumbai News: Lodha Resolves Pension Issues Of 350 Retired BMC Employees

Mumbai News: Lodha Resolves Pension Issues Of 350 Retired BMC Employees

Thane Crime: Teenager Detained For Stabbing 30-Year-Old Man With Knife Over Enmity

Thane Crime: Teenager Detained For Stabbing 30-Year-Old Man With Knife Over Enmity

Navi Mumbai: 50 Local Train Services Partially Cancelled Between Belapur And Panvel Due To Yard...

Navi Mumbai: 50 Local Train Services Partially Cancelled Between Belapur And Panvel Due To Yard...

Maharashtra: 2 Gang Members Arrested For Robbing Commuters On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Maharashtra: 2 Gang Members Arrested For Robbing Commuters On Mumbai-Pune Expressway