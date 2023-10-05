Mumbai News: BMC Cracks Down On Flower Vendors Dumping Waste, Threatens Penalties

BMC Cracks Down On Flower Vendors Dumping Waste, Threatens Penalties | File

Mumbai: The BMC has stationed a permanent transport vehicle outside the Meenatai Thackeray flower market in Dadar for proper waste disposal. However, vendors continue to dump flower waste on the roads, obstructing commuters. In response, the BMC has issued warnings, stating that vendors will be penalised if they persist in disposing of waste on the roads.

Citywide cleanliness drive by BMC

The BMC has initiated a citywide cleanliness drive. Despite these efforts, the G North ward team discovered that flower vendors routinely discard their waste on the roads. Following multiple complaints from citizens, the BMC has taken measures to raise awareness among vendors. If necessary, vendors will be penalised to maintain cleanliness around Dadar railway station. Officials from the solid waste management department of G North ward recently met with flower market vendors.

"A large compactor is permanently stationed outside the flower market. However, vendors continue to dump flower waste on the roads, which is unacceptable. We plan to impose a fine of Rs. 5,000 on violators," stated a civic official from G North ward. The BMC has designated a specific area at the back of the flower market where vendors can dispose of excess flower waste. Vendors have been instructed to keep a 120-liter bin in their shops to collect discarded flowers. This waste should then be deposited in the municipal vehicle stationed outside the market. The discarded flowers are recycled and converted into fertilizer or incense sticks.