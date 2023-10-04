Mumbai News: New BMC Administrative Ward Office P-East Eases Access For 7 Lakh Residents

A new administrative ward office of BMC, known as P-East, has partially commenced operations starting from Wednesday. This development brings relief to approximately seven lakh residents of Malad and Kurar, who will no longer have to endure long journeys to resolve issues at the BMC ward office. The office is temporarily located in the Kundanlal Saigal Auditorium building in Malad until the construction of the new administrative office building is completed. The inauguration of this office took place on Wednesday and was officiated by the Guardian Minister of Suburbs, Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

This addition has expanded the number of BMC administrative wards in Mumbai to 25, with 24 pre-existing wards. The P-East office now offers essential services such as dispatch, an emergency control room, solid waste management, health services, water supply, and maintenance.

The former P-North ward, known for its extensive population and geographical expanse, has now been divided into P-East and P-West wards to alleviate the workload on BMC staff and cater to residents more effectively. This new office occupies an area of 9600 sq. meters.

During the inauguration ceremony, prominent figures such as MP Gajanan Kirtikar, MP Gopal Shetty, MLA Sunil Prabhu, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Aslam Sheikh, and Kiran Dighavkar, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of P-North ward, joined Mangalprabhat Lodha. Gopal Shetty emphasized the necessity of providing numerous essential services to the people of the Malad Madh to Kurar area and called for the swift establishment of a fully operational ward office.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner, highlighted that the ward office currently offers 17 different services to the public, including birth and death certificates, solid waste management, health services, and water-related services for the residents of Dindoshi and Kurar, eliminating the need for them to travel long distances.

Furthermore, there is a pressing demand for the appointment of full-fledged assistant commissioners in the 17 administrative wards in Mumbai that currently lack them. This call for the fulfillment of these positions has gained momentum.