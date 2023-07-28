Mumbai News: Biker Dies In Hit-And-Run | Representative Image

Mumbai: “I will reach in reach in two hours, beta,” were the last words Mohammad Wasim Johar Shaikh, 28, heard from his father who was killed in a hit-and-run below the Eastern Freeway in the Wadala area.

A trip back from friends's place turns into horror for family

Johar Ali Shaikh, 51, a former employee of the Sahara India Pariwar, had on Wednesday gone to his friend’s place in Bhakti Park, Wadala TT, 15-20 minutes from Johar’s residence in Antop Hill, Wadala, on his motorcylce.

From there, three friends, Johar, Anna Patil and Mansoor Alam, travelled to Vasai in a car.

Wasim called his father at around 11 pm on Wednesday when he said he is travelling and will reach in two hours.

However, when Johar didn’t reach home till 1, a worried Wasim tried calling his father but the phone was switched off. He then dialled Johar’s friend, who said: “Your father will reach in 15 minutes or so, he just left on his bike.” A reassured Wasim then went back to sleep.

At 4:30 am, the Shaikh family woke up to the ring of the doorbell to find two policemen standing with two photos — one of a motorbike and the other of a body.

Man brought to hospital in critical condition

Wasim, who recognised the body as that of his father and also the bike, went with the policemen to Sion Hospital, where doctors informed the Shaikh family that Johar was declared dead at 2 am and that he was brought to the hospital in a very critical condition following an accident.

Wadala police said they received an alert about the accident at around 1 and on reaching the area found Johar’s body near Shanti Nagar, below Eastern Freeway. The motorbike was at a distance from the body, police officials said. Police suspect that Johar’s bike was hit by a four-wheeler.

Johar suffered multiple injuries on his legs, back, face and head, leading to his death, said the police officials.

FIR file against unknown persons

Wasim, a medical representative by profession, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person. The FIR includes charges under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 184 (driving dangerously), 134 (a) (not taking reasonable steps to secure medical attention for the injured person), 134 (b) (not reporting the circumstances of the occurrence (accident) to a police officer or a police station), of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A probe has been initiated in the matter, said Milind Jadhav, senior police inspector of Wadala Police station. However, police said there is no CCTV camera near the accident spot and this is making it difficult to trace the killer.

