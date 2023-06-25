Mumbai: 64-Year-Old Dies In Hit-And-Run By Food Delivery Agent

A two-wheeler rider was arrested on Saturday for causing the death of a pedestrian in a hit and run accident on Thursday afternoon at Ashoka Shopping Centre near GT Hospital. The 67-year-old victim, Jaykar Amin, was rushed to the hospital with a deep head injury and was admitted to ICU. He was later shifted to Bombay Hospital by his son Lavneet but died on Friday morning.

Food delivery boy arrested

The scooter rider, Mohammad Wahid Chavan, a resident of Null Bazar, works as a food delivery agent. He had fled the scene after the accident. He was arrested by the detection staff of LT Marg police station and produced before the court.

The victim worked as a supervisor at a private firm in Fort. A resident of Vasai, he is survived by his wife and 38-year-old son. The LT Marg police had registered a case in this matter on Thursday under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and the Indian Penal Code for rash and negligent driving. After Amin’s death on Friday, section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) was added to the charges.

Read Also Pune: Case against food delivery agent for molesting woman in Pimpri Chinchwad