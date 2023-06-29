Mumbai: Retired Ex-Cop Killed, Another Injured In Hit-And-Run Case |

Mumbai: On Tuesday night in the Mulund area, a 76-year-old retired police officer was fatally hit by a car.

The victim, Tukaram Atmaram Sawant, retired from the Mumbai Police 15 years ago as a sub-inspector. He had visited a temple and was returning home when the incident occurred.

Sawant resided in Narmada Devi Society, MG Road, Mulund West, with his son, Savinay, aged 46. After retiring, Sawant stayed at home but had a routine of going to a Lord Shiv temple every day at 6 pm, returning home at 9 pm. He always walked to the temple.

The Unfortunate Accident

On the day of the incident, Tuesday, Savinay waited for his father to return from the temple so they could have dinner together as usual. However, even after 9 pm, his father was nowhere to be seen, and his mobile phone was unavailable. "I decided to go out and search for my father. While walking at BP Cross Road in Mulund West, I noticed a crowd gathered ahead, including some police officers. I approached them and inquired if they had seen my father. Instead, I was informed that a senior citizen, aged between 70 to 75, had an accident at that spot some time ago and was taken to Mulund General Hospital," said Savinay in his statement to the police.

He immediately went to the hospital and found that his father was admitted to the ICU ward, receiving treatment. However, by 9:45 pm, Sawant was declared dead by the hospital doctors due to the blood loss and injuries sustained during the accident.

Mulund police have registered a case based on Savinay's statement. The driver of the vehicle that rammed into Sawant is identified as 22-year-old Armesh Mahendra Yadav, a resident of Mulund Colony. Yadav not only fatally injured Sawant but also collided with an Activa scooter in the accident. The scooter's driver was also severely injured and is receiving treatment at a private hospital, according to the police. Yadav was allegedly driving at a high speed, beyond the speed limit, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle. He first hit Sawant, who was walking on the side of the road, then collided with the Activa and the divider. After crashing into the divider, Yadav fled the scene.

Case registered

The police stated that Yadav abandoned his vehicle and fled after the incident. He was traced and arrested by the police on Wednesday morning. He was presented in court, where he was remanded to judicial custody.

A case has been registered against Yadav under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers life or safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act that endangers human life) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.