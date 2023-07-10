 Mumbai News: Bids for Development of Vande Bharat Train sets at Jogeshwari
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Bids for Development of Vande Bharat Train sets at Jogeshwari

Mumbai News: Bids for Development of Vande Bharat Train sets at Jogeshwari

The project aims to establish a modern depot to ensure efficient maintenance and servicing of the energy-efficient trains.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Bids for Development of Vande Bharat Train sets at Jogeshwari | representative pic

Mumbai: Indian Railways has commenced the tendering process for the development of a cutting-edge maintenance facility for the sleeper version of Vande Bharat train sets at Jogeshwari. The project aims to establish a modern depot to ensure efficient maintenance and servicing of the energy-efficient trains.

Read Also
Vande Bharat Express Comes In New Colours; Railways Minister Says, 'Inspired From Indian Flag'
article-image

Scope of the project

IRCON, the government-owned company incorporated under the Ministry of Railways, has recently issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for reputed companies with expertise in civil and structural works to participate as subcontractors for various composite works.

These works encompass civil, electrical, mechanical, and telecom aspects, including the construction of essential structures such as inspection sheds, heavy repair sheds, wheel lathe sheds, bogie repair facilities, and other ancillary buildings.

The scope of the project also includes soil investigation work, drawing and design work, installation of an overhead water tank, water supply system, drainage system, track works, road works, fire-fighting systems, and the supply, installation, and commissioning of EOT (Electric Overhead Traveling) cranes. Electrification, illumination works, and associated telecom infrastructure will be integral parts of the project.

An official said, “The depot will be equipped with modern facilities and training amenities, including service buildings, training facilities, and an electric substation.”

Interested companies with relevant experience in civil and structural works are encouraged to submit their EOI to participate as subcontractors for this prestigious project, said the official.

Presently, approximately two dozen pairs of Vande Bharat trains are operational in the country in the chair car version.

Read Also
8 Vande Bharat Express Trains Covering Major Tourist Spots In India
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Firm Provides Key Equipment For Chandrayaan-3

Mumbai Firm Provides Key Equipment For Chandrayaan-3

Mumbai: HC Grants Bail To Goa Gutkha Owner Jagdish Joshi, Suspends Sentence

Mumbai: HC Grants Bail To Goa Gutkha Owner Jagdish Joshi, Suspends Sentence

Mumbai News: BMC Plans Laser Show At Pramod Nawalkar Viewing Deck On Malabar Hill

Mumbai News: BMC Plans Laser Show At Pramod Nawalkar Viewing Deck On Malabar Hill

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Doctor Loses ₹1.40 Lakh After Ordering Samosas Online

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Doctor Loses ₹1.40 Lakh After Ordering Samosas Online

Dog Bite Cases On The Rise In Maharashtra, Mumbai Tops List With 41,828 in 2023

Dog Bite Cases On The Rise In Maharashtra, Mumbai Tops List With 41,828 in 2023