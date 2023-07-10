Mumbai News: Bids for Development of Vande Bharat Train sets at Jogeshwari | representative pic

Mumbai: Indian Railways has commenced the tendering process for the development of a cutting-edge maintenance facility for the sleeper version of Vande Bharat train sets at Jogeshwari. The project aims to establish a modern depot to ensure efficient maintenance and servicing of the energy-efficient trains.

Scope of the project

IRCON, the government-owned company incorporated under the Ministry of Railways, has recently issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for reputed companies with expertise in civil and structural works to participate as subcontractors for various composite works.

These works encompass civil, electrical, mechanical, and telecom aspects, including the construction of essential structures such as inspection sheds, heavy repair sheds, wheel lathe sheds, bogie repair facilities, and other ancillary buildings.

The scope of the project also includes soil investigation work, drawing and design work, installation of an overhead water tank, water supply system, drainage system, track works, road works, fire-fighting systems, and the supply, installation, and commissioning of EOT (Electric Overhead Traveling) cranes. Electrification, illumination works, and associated telecom infrastructure will be integral parts of the project.

An official said, “The depot will be equipped with modern facilities and training amenities, including service buildings, training facilities, and an electric substation.”

Interested companies with relevant experience in civil and structural works are encouraged to submit their EOI to participate as subcontractors for this prestigious project, said the official.

Presently, approximately two dozen pairs of Vande Bharat trains are operational in the country in the chair car version.