Vande Bharat Express Comes In New Colours; Railways Minister Says, 'Inspired From Indian Flag'

A prototype of the new train. |

Indian Railways is considering a change in the iconic white and blue livery of its renowned Vande Bharat trains as part of an initiative to improve their aesthetics and maintenance. The proposed color scheme being contemplated is an eye-catching combination of orange and grey. During a recent visit by the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, officials from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) showcased a prototype of the new train, which featured the potential orange-grey livery.

Tricolour of Indian Flag is inspiration: Minister of Railways

According to the Minister of Railways, the inspiration behind the saffron color choice is the tricolor of the Indian flag, providing a reason for the proposed color change. However, a final decision on the new livery is yet to be made, and discussions are still underway among rail enthusiasts.

A prototype of the new train. |

After conducting tests with various color combinations, the ICF has found the orange-grey scheme to be suitable. Although the exact combination is still under consideration, it is likely that orange will be used on both sides of the train, while grey will be applied to the doors, or vice versa.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Primary motive of new colors is maintenance challenge; sources say

However sources said that the primary motive behind this potential change in the color pattern is to address maintenance challenges posed by the current white and blue livery. While visually appealing, the existing color scheme accumulates dust easily, leading to difficulties in keeping the trains clean, especially considering the limited turnaround time for the chair car rakes. Given the shorter intervals between trips, washing the 16-car and eight-car trains after each journey is not feasible.

The Integral Coach Factory has been actively working on improving the coaches and their interiors based on feedback from zonal railways where the Vande Bharat trains are operational. As part of this effort, the seat designs have been standardized, and the exterior of the coaches will now feature the "IR" (Indian Railways) logo instead of the abbreviations of zonal railways.

A prototype of the new train. |

In addition to the potential color change, the new prototype coach displayed to the Minister of Railways showcased a stronger front nose design, divided into three pieces. This modification aims to facilitate easier and more cost-effective repairs to damaged portions while effectively withstanding impacts.

The proposed change in the color scheme is expected to be implemented in future Vande Bharat train rakes, subject to approval from the railway ministry. By standardizing the livery, Indian Railways aims to make Vande Bharat trains the benchmark for future railway operations, ensuring enhanced aesthetics and improved maintenance for these iconic trains.