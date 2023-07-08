Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Lauds Ongoing Production of Vande Bharat Sleeper Version & Vande Metro Coaches | FPJ

Chennai: Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing production of Vande Bharat Sleeper Version and Vande Metro Coaches during his visit to the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The minister highlighted the importance of manufacturing coaches with advanced features to ensure comfortable and safe travel for lower sections of passengers, specifically targeting the unreserved and general class travelers.

25 safety and technical enhancement features inspected

During his visit, Vaishnaw commended the improvements observed in the Vande Bharat Express and inspected approximately 25 safety and technical enhancement features that are being implemented in the next Vande Bharat Express currently under production. These enhancements include an increase in seat reclining angle, improved cushioning for seats, enhanced accessibility to mobile-charging points, extended footrests in the Executive Chair Cars, deeper washbasins to prevent water splashing, better lighting in toilets, provision of fixing points for wheelchairs used by Divyangjan passengers in the driving trailer coaches, capacitive touch reading lamps for ease of use, improved roller blind fabric, and anti-climbing devices for enhanced safety in the Vande Bharat Express and other trains.

The Minister emphasised that the Railways are actively considering feedback from passengers and stakeholders to further enhance the coaches, ensuring safer and more comfortable journeys. Discussions were held with B.G. Mallya, General Manager of ICF, and other officials, along with interactions with staff representatives.

The development of advanced coaches with improved features reflects the Ministry's commitment to enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers across different classes. The visit to the Integral Coach Factory served as an opportunity to witness firsthand the progress made in the production of Vande Bharat Sleeper Version and Vande Metro Coaches, bringing them closer to becoming a reality for passengers in the near future.