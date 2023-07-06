Western Railway Introduces Vande Bharat Express Train on Ahmedabad-Jodhpur Route | representative pic

Western Railway is set to launch the Vande Bharat Express Train between Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) and Jodhpur, starting from July 9, 2023. This state-of-the-art train, equipped with modern features such as reclining and comfortable seats, sliding doors, personalised reading lights, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors, and CCTV cameras, aims to provide world-class comfort and facilities to passengers.

Details of the train

As per officials, the regular run of the Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) - Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express will commence from July 9, 2023. The train will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. Train No. 12462 Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) - Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) at 4.45 pm and arrive in Jodhpur at 10.55 pm on the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 12461 Jodhpur - Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Superfast Express will depart from Jodhpur at 05.55 am and reach Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) at 12.05 noon, also on the same day. The train will make scheduled halts at Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, and Pali Marwar stations in both directions. It will consist of AC Chair car and Executive Chair car coaches, offering comfortable seating options to passengers.

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express on the Ahmedabad-Jodhpur route marks Western Railway's commitment to providing enhanced travel experiences and world-class amenities for passengers. The train's modern features, coupled with its efficient schedule, aim to offer a seamless and comfortable journey for travelers.