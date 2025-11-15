Mumbai News: BEST Workers’ Union Calls Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Undertaking |

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Workers’ Union on Thursday night called off its indefinite hunger strike after the undertaking assured the union that their demands would be considered positively. General Secretary Shashank Rao, who had been on a hunger strike since 10 November, ended his fast late Thursday night following assurances from the BEST administration.

Union’s Key Demands Highlight Long-Pending Issues

Rao had begun the hunger strike to press for several critical demands. He insisted that the BEST Undertaking permanently retain its fleet of 3,337 self-owned buses. He also demanded the immediate payment of pending gratuity dues to retired employees.

Another major demand was the finalization of the long-pending wage agreement, which includes the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and parity with Municipal Corporation pay scales. Rao also called for the merger of BEST’s “C” budget with the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai’s “A” budget, and demanded that employees working on BEST buses operated through private contractors receive equal pay for equal work.

Strike Withdrawn After Assurances From BEST Administration

Following the BEST Undertaking’s positive assurance, the union agreed to withdraw the hunger strike. A written statement issued by the workers’ union on Friday said that the first official meeting was held on 14 November 2025 between BEST’s General Manager Dr. Sonia Sethi, senior BEST officials, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad, and union leaders led by Shashank Rao.

Discussions to Continue for Three Months

“During the meeting, all major demands were discussed in detail. It was decided that continuous discussions will be held, and a final decision on all the listed demands will be taken within three months,” the statement further read.