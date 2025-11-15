 Mumbai News: BEST Workers’ Union Calls Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Undertaking
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BEST Workers’ Union Calls Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Undertaking

Mumbai News: BEST Workers’ Union Calls Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Undertaking

Rao had begun the hunger strike to press for several critical demands. He insisted that the BEST Undertaking permanently retain its fleet of 3,337 self-owned buses. He also demanded the immediate payment of pending gratuity dues to retired employees.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 07:07 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: BEST Workers’ Union Calls Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Undertaking |

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Workers’ Union on Thursday night called off its indefinite hunger strike after the undertaking assured the union that their demands would be considered positively. General Secretary Shashank Rao, who had been on a hunger strike since 10 November, ended his fast late Thursday night following assurances from the BEST administration.

Union’s Key Demands Highlight Long-Pending Issues

Rao had begun the hunger strike to press for several critical demands. He insisted that the BEST Undertaking permanently retain its fleet of 3,337 self-owned buses. He also demanded the immediate payment of pending gratuity dues to retired employees.

Another major demand was the finalization of the long-pending wage agreement, which includes the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and parity with Municipal Corporation pay scales. Rao also called for the merger of BEST’s “C” budget with the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai’s “A” budget, and demanded that employees working on BEST buses operated through private contractors receive equal pay for equal work.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra ACB Data Reveals 209 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Still Not Suspended
Maharashtra ACB Data Reveals 209 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Still Not Suspended
Navi Mumbai: Union Textile Secretary Lauds NMMC’s Pioneering Textile Waste Processing Centre
Navi Mumbai: Union Textile Secretary Lauds NMMC’s Pioneering Textile Waste Processing Centre
Maharshtra State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes
Maharshtra State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes
Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Pushes NMMC For Free Healthcare In Private Hospitals Ahead Of Civic Polls
Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Pushes NMMC For Free Healthcare In Private Hospitals Ahead Of Civic Polls
Read Also
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas To Hold Two-Day Event In Mumbai To Rally Support For Mathura Temple...
article-image

Strike Withdrawn After Assurances From BEST Administration

Following the BEST Undertaking’s positive assurance, the union agreed to withdraw the hunger strike. A written statement issued by the workers’ union on Friday said that the first official meeting was held on 14 November 2025 between BEST’s General Manager Dr. Sonia Sethi, senior BEST officials, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad, and union leaders led by Shashank Rao.

Discussions to Continue for Three Months

“During the meeting, all major demands were discussed in detail. It was decided that continuous discussions will be held, and a final decision on all the listed demands will be taken within three months,” the statement further read.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Union Textile Secretary Lauds NMMC’s Pioneering Textile Waste Processing Centre

Navi Mumbai: Union Textile Secretary Lauds NMMC’s Pioneering Textile Waste Processing Centre

Maharshtra State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes

Maharshtra State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes

Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Pushes NMMC For Free Healthcare In Private Hospitals Ahead Of Civic Polls

Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Pushes NMMC For Free Healthcare In Private Hospitals Ahead Of Civic Polls

BJP Maharashtra Celebrates NDA’s Bihar Win; Chavan Says Verdict Signals Momentum For Mumbai

BJP Maharashtra Celebrates NDA’s Bihar Win; Chavan Says Verdict Signals Momentum For Mumbai

Mumbai News: BEST Workers’ Union Calls Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Undertaking

Mumbai News: BEST Workers’ Union Calls Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Undertaking