Mumbai News: Axis Bank VP’s Laptop Goes Missing Mid-Air

Freepik

Mumbai: The laptop of Axis Bank’s senior vice-president Amit Chhib was stolen mid-air on Air India flight from Nagpur on January 24, following which the 47-year-old banker lodged a complaint of alleged theft by an unidentified person.

According to the FIR, Chhib, a resident of Ghatkopar West, flew to Nagpur for office work with his HP laptop in a blue bag. He returned the next day via flight AI630. The bag containing the laptop, office identity card and other essentials was placed in the overhead bin. The flight departed Nagpur at 9.20pm. Upon landing at Mumbai airport at 11.20pm, he waited to step out from his window seat to take the bag but found it missing.

On enquiring with the flight crew and at the arrival area, the bag could not be located. Chhib reported the incident to Air India via email but received no response. After unsuccessful attempts to locate the bag, he filed a case against an unidentified person under section 379 for theft under the Indian Penal Code at Sahar police station.