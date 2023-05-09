 Indore: Two held with stolen laptop, ear pods
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 02:34 AM IST
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested in connection with a theft incident in Rajendra Nagar area on Monday. The accused were caught from Barwani and a laptop and ear pods worth Rs 1.5 lakh were recovered from them. According to the police, Yashraj Jaiswal, a resident of New York City Township, near Bypass Road had lodged a complaint that unidentified thieves entered his flat after opening the lock and managed to flee with his laptop and ear pod on May 1. The family members were out of the city at the time of the incident. A case under section 454, 380 of the IPC was registered by the police.

The police examined CCTVs of the area and probed the case after information was received that the suspect fled towards Barwani. The police team chased them and the accused fled to Indore. The miscreants were somehow arrested. The accused were identified as Shivam Soni of New York City and Manthan Yogi of Rau. They confessed to committing the crime after which the police recovered the laptop and ear pods from them. One of the accused hails from Barwani and he was living in the city for a few months. The police are questioning them to know their role in other such crimes.

