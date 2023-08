ATS have apprehended at least nine illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in four operations across the city last month. The suspects have been handed over to local police stations for further probe. According to the ATS, the operations were carried out at Navi Mumbai, Byculla and NM Joshi Marg.

