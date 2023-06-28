Mumbai News: Anil Parab Seeks Protection From Arrest; Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Being Targeted

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab | ANI

Former transport minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab has approached a sessions court for protection from arrest after being booked in connection with allegedly assaulting a civic body official and said in his plea that his party is being targeted by rivals.

The assault on the sub-engineer in the H/East Ward happened on Monday after the demolition of a Sena branch office in Bandra (East) last week. While Parab was booked, four party workers were arrested.

Shiv Sena party is being targeted

“Due to current political situation in the state of Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena Party (Udhav faction) is being targeted by a rival political party in order to gain political mileage in the state of Maharashtra. The applicant states that with the help of some political leaders and in collusion with government officials, party workers are implicated in false and frivolous cases,” the application filed by advocate Rahul Arote stated.

Parab argues that BMC is trying to defame Sena

The plea said that the complaint is politically motivated and filed only with mala fide intention to defame the image of the party and its leader.Apart from Parab, five of his party colleagues have also filed pleas seeking anticipatory bail. The plea stated that Parab is MLC for Shiv Sena (UBT) and holds a good reputation amongst the people in Maharashtra.

As per the complaint filed at Vakola Police Station, Parab had walked into the ward office along with 20 to 30 party workers and demanded to know who had carried out the demolition of his party’s shakha office and also asked who dared to hammer the portraits of Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray.

Parab allegedly manhandled the engineer and slapped him in the presence of his colleagues. He and others have denied all allegations in their application while seeking relief.