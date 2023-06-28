Mumbai News: 'Won’t Tolerate Insult Of Shivaji Maharaj & Balasaheb,' Says Anil Parab

Anil Parab | ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, who is also one of the accused in the case regarding beating up of a municipal official after the demolition of an illegal party structure in Bandra, has said that they were angered to see images of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray being broken.

“We won’t tolerate insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray,” Parab said even as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the orders to smash images of Balasaheb came from Varsha, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s official residence.

“The government should be ashamed. The officials didn’t allow us to take down the images. That angered our party workers,” Parab added and asked, “What action would the government take against the officials who insulted these revered personalities?”

Parab: Party would keep agitating unless action is taken

Parab also said that the party would keep agitating unless action is taken against the officials who meted out such insults. “We are ready for any action in the meantime,” Parab said while challenging the government.

Raut said, “The structure was over 40 years old. Moreover, how could the officials hammer down the images of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray when they say that the government is being run according to the thoughts of Balasaheb.”