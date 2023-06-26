Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Assault BMC Engineer In Presence Of Ex-Minister Anil Parab; Video Surfaces

Tensions escalated in Mumbai today after workers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) or Thackeray faction, led by former Minister and MLC Anil Parab, engaged in a protest at the BMC's H-East ward over various issues concerning citizens.

The situation, however, took a violent turn when Shiv Sena workers allegedly assaulted a municipal officer during the demonstration.

Under the leadership of Anil Parab, Shiv Sena workers had taken out protest march against unauthorised construction, waste management, drainage, and water-related issues. At the same time, Anil Parab reportedly took strong objection against the municipal officer over demolition of a Shiv Sena Shakha (branch). While Anil Parab was in discussion with the municipal officer, some workers launched a physical attack against the officer.

A video of Shiv Sena workers assaulting the officer has gone viral.

Watch the visuals here:

The officer who was assaulted has been identified as an Assistant Engineer at BMC. The affected officer has been reportedly taken to VN Desai Hospital for medical treatment. Following that, he will proceed to the Vakola Police Station, where his statement will be recorded and the police will take legal action.

Anger over razing of Shakha

On Thursday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out the demolition of a local branch office, known as a shakha, operated by members of Sena's Thackeray faction.

While civic officials claimed that the shakha had been constructed unlawfully, local members from Sena UBT alleged that the move was driven by political animosity.

The local workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) were angry over the demolition and the attack on the BMC officer is a likely outcome of the same.