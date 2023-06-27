Mumbai News: Vakola Cops Book Over 15 Persons, Including Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Parab, For Allegedly Assaulting BMC Official |

A case has been registered against Anil Parab, MLC of Shiv Sena (UBT) and four other individuals for assaulting an officer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), On June 26. The case has been filed at Vakola Police Station following a complaint lodged by the BMC officer who was assaulted.

Vakola Police arrested two former corporators

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against MLC Anil Parab, former corporator Haji Halim Khan, former corporator Sada Parab, Shakha Chief Satosh Kadam and Shakha Chief Udya Dalavi. Late on June 27, the Vakola police arrested former corporator Haji Halim Khan, former corporator Sada Parab, Shakha Chief Satosh Kadam and Shakha Chief Udya Dalavi. They will be produced in court today.

Shiv Sainiks barge into BMC Ward Office

On Monday, under the leadership of Anil Parab, Shiv Sena (UBT) organised a protest at the 'H' East Ward office to address civic issues and the demolition of the Shiv Sean (UBT) Shakha (branch). While Anil Parab was in discussion with the municipal officer, expressed a strong objection to the municipal officer regarding the demolition of the Shiv Sena Shakha (branch).

During a discussion with the municipal officer, some workers launched a physical attack on the officer. A video of Shiv Sena workers assaulting the officer has gone viral. The assaulted officer has been identified as an Assistant Engineer at BMC.