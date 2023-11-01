Mumbai News: Air Filters On BEST Buses, Purifiers To Curb Air Pollution

Bus roof mounted detachable air purifier | FPJ

Mumbai: To curb rising air pollution in the city, the BMC will use six technologies identified by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on a pilot project basis, said Mumbai city guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar. Describing the plan in detail, he informed that vehicle-mounted air filters will be fitted on 350 BEST buses, virtual chimneys will come up at 10 locations and gardens will be equipped with air-purification systems. The Lucknow municipal corporation has decided to set up a control room to monitor the air quality index. The BMC is mooting if the city can also have such a facility.

Close monitoring of current (air pollution) situation

“The state environment department and the BMC administration are closely monitoring the current (air pollution) situation in the city. Among the various technologies identified by the IIT Bombay, priority will be given to those that prove effective in reducing air pollution.” The detachable air filters on the BEST buses, which will help to remove impurities from dust and other particles, will be fitted in three phases. The new electric buses to be added to the BEST's fleet can have the device fitted on it, suggested Kesarkar.

Other related measures include the installation of virtual chimneys at select high traffic congestion spots and erection of streetlights named 'Vayu' at 50 places for air purification. Six gardens, including Diamond Garden, Shivaji Park in Dadar, Byculla Zoo, SK Patil Garden at Marine Lines, Bhakti Park in Wadala and the one in Chembur, will be equipped with an air purification system.

Meanwhile, the construction sites have been given a 15-day deadline for taking preventive measures to curb air pollution, and 30 days to purchase machinery.“The notices have been served to ready mix concrete units while the industries have been asked to increase the height of their chimneys. The plywood burnt in the bakeries releases toxic gas, so the BMC is trying to find a solution to it," said Kesarkar.

POINTERS:

BMC's plan of action

Mounting detachable air filters on 350 BEST buses

Equipping gardens with air purification system

Installation of virtual chimneys at 10 high traffic congestion spots

Checking feasibility to set up control room to monitor air quality

