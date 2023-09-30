Mumbai News: Aditya Thackeray Lashes Out At BMC Amid Soaring Garbage Complaints

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: Despite conducting a cleanliness drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) still has much work to do to keep the city's roads clean, says a former corporator and activist. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray has written a letter to BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal to complain about the garbage heaps lying on the roads.

"For the past three months, many citizens have complained about increasing garbage heaps, and the BMC has not been regular in collecting garbage from designated locations. In the absence of elected representatives and assistant commissioners in 15 wards, where do the citizens go? What is the real reason that garbage dumps are not being picked up in the city on time, across all wards?" questioned Thackeray in his letter.

New Garbage Spots Emerging in the City

Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader of the BMC and senior Congress leader, said, "New spots of garbage are increasing in the city. I have seen garbage lying on several roads. The BMC should carry out a cleanliness drive throughout the year." Ganesh Shetty, an activist from Vikhroli, said, "Even if the BMC lifts the garbage, a few spots in Vikhroli are always left uncleaned. They should do something permanently to keep the area clean.

Citizens must be aware to keep city clean

An official of the solid waste management department said, "We are ensuring that no garbage is seen on roads for a long time. We have also traced spots where garbage is frequently dumped even after it has been lifted. An awareness among citizens will help us to keep the city clean." As per civic data, its solid waste management department has collected and transported 5,786 metric tonnes of garbage, comprising 1,603 metric tonnes of garbage and 4,183 metric tonnes of debris during a special drive.

The BMC launched a special campaign on September 1, after the chief minister Eknath Shinde raised the issue of garbage piling at various locations in Mumbai. The deputy municipal commissioners and assistant commissioners were instructed to make daily visits for two hours in their respective wards.