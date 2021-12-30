Mumbai: Amid rising omicron cases, Aditya Thackeray meets BMC chief, says 'no reason to panic'

Environment and Guardian Minister of Suburbs Aaditya Thackeray had an hour-long meeting with the civic chief, Iqbal Singh Chahal, at the BMC headquarters. After the meeting, Thackeray told the media that the number of Covid patients had reached 2,000 and it could be a sign of the third wave. He also said that there would be a ban on parties and big celebrations at public places on December 31.

“It is true that the number of Covid cases are increasing but there is no need to panic. Most of the patients are asymptomatic and the number of hospitalisations is less, yet the BMC has kept 54,000 beds ready. Buildings will be sealed if more than 10 patients are found in a building,” said Aaditya Thackeray.

Speaking on the severity of Omicron, Aaditya said, “Don’t believe in WhatsApp messages. Let the doctor decide whether Omicron is severe or not but we must take precautions and use a mask.”

On the subject of December 31 and New Year celebrations, Aaditya said, “Night curfew has already been imposed. There are also restrictions on parties and celebrations at public places. Our flying squads will also keep a watch on restaurants and establishments and will not allow anyone to break rules. We also seek CCTV footage from the restaurant and if any establishment violates rules it will be sealed for one or two months.

“If the public is celebrating new year in their house, I would request them to follow all rules and curtail the spread of corona,” Aaditya added

Aaditya also said that at this stage, the state government and the BMC had not decided on shutting down schools.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 07:05 AM IST