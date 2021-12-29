Mumbai: BMC makes 7 days home quarantine, RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from UAE; deets inside

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued a notification for arrivals landing in Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai.

As per the notification, the arrivals will have to undergo seven days home quarantine after arriving in Mumbai and on arrivals the RT-PCR test shall be also mandatory for all such passangers.

The notification comes on a day when Mumbai reported 2,510 coronavirus positive cases, taking a tally in the city to 7,75,808 and the total active cases stands at 8,060.

The decision was taken after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner IS Chahal chaired a virtual meeting with civic officials, deans and medical superintendents of hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Environment and Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal met to discuss the prevailing coronavirus situation in the city.

On December 24, the civic administration had made RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers landing here from Dubai, which has now been extended to the entire UAE, it said.

"At the airport, regular RT-PCR tests should be performed on patients found to be infected with Covid-19 in the rapid test. If the test is negative, then segregation should be done as per prevailing rules.

If the test is positive then the decision should be taken for isolation or hospitalization as per the prevailing rules. Samples of regular RT-PCR tests should be sent for genome sequencing," the release informed.

