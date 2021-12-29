Mumbai: Women administered wrong dose of injection, dies; nurse held

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police in Mumbai have arrested a 30-year-old woman nurse for giving a incorrect injection to a patient. The police said the incorrect injection led to the death of the victim.

The police said the incident took place at Mannat hospital, Ahilyabai Holkar marg, Shivaji Nagar, Mumbai and National dispensary road number 3. The complaint is identified as Shahnawaz Ansari 45, a resident of Kamala Raman Nagar in Govandi.

Shahnawaz is the elder sister of the deceased Shabana Ansari, 36. According to the complainant the incident took place in-between 1:50 pm of October 2 to 3:40 pm on October 9. "On October 2, Shabana was suffering from fever so she visited the Mannat hospital. The arrested nurse gave her an injection and some medicine.

After two days Shabana started swelling at the injected spot, which lead to infection. The family again approached the hospital after which Shabana was operated and discharged. As her health started deteriorating the family shifted her to KEM hospital on October 9, where she was declared dead," said Shahnawaz in her statement to police.

The family of the deceased then gave a written complaint to the police. The Shivaji Nagar police then sent the medical report to JJ hospital for examination. "A team of three doctors examined the medical report and came to a conclusion that the death was due to incorrect injection. However, the police then registered a case," said a police officer.

Kishore Gayke, senior police inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station confirmed about a case registered on October 23 under section 304 (2) and 34 of the Indian penal code.

Gayke further added that the accused nurse Nafisa Mohammed Aslam Shaikh, 30, was arrested and is in police custody. "It was found that without knowing much about the medical treatment and injection. She gave a incorrect injection to the deceased," he added.

The police said they have also registered a case against Rehan Khan who owns the hospital. "However, Khan claims that he didn't operate the patient. The police are further investigating to check who all are involved in the incident," said a police officer.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 07:23 PM IST