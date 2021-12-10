Madhya Pradesh: High court grants bail to main accused of fake remdesivir injection

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to the main accused in an alleged case of purchase of fake remdesivir injection for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Jabalpur.

Justice Sujoy Paul granted bail to applicant Sarabjeet Singh Mokha on a personal bond of sum of Rs 50,000 during a hearing on Friday.

Petitioner Mokha was arrested on May 11 during second wave of Corona pandemic under sections 274, 275, 308, 420, 120-B, 467, 468, 471, 201, 34, 304 of the IPC, for fraud, criminal conspiracy, Sec.53 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, u/S.3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Section 65 of Information Technology Act and 05/13 of Madhya Pradesh Drugs Control Act.

Prosecution said that the applicant had received fake Remdesivir injections and has utilised it on the patients admitted in City Hospital, Jabalpur.

Besides, on getting the information about the police, the injections were destroyed which count as destroying the evidence.

Petitioner counsels Manish Dutt, Pankaj Dubey and Rakesh Shukla contended that no one has stated that the applicant was having any contact with the manufacturers of fake injections. There is no evidence whatsoever to establish that the applicant ‘knowingly’ obtained fake Remdesivir injections.

There is no element of ‘agreement’ between the applicant and the manufacturers of injections, submitted counsel.

The applicant purchased the injections under a bona-fide belief that the same are genuine. The applicant is arraigned for committing a similar offense in another case at Gujarat. The Sessions Court has granted him bail, submitted counsel seeking bail from court.

Nonetheless, the court allowed application based on different judgements relied upon by the applicant counsel during argument and asked to surrender his passport before trial court. The court also directed not to leave the country without permission granted by the trial court.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:10 PM IST