Mumbai: Aditya Thackeray, Ashish Shelar Slam BMC Over Waterlogging |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday slammed the BMC administration for the extensive waterlogging which took place in several parts of Mumbai on Saturday. Speaking at a presser held at Shiv Sena Bhavan, he said that it was shameful that many areas were waterlogged on the very first day of the rains. As there was massive scam in the Rs 680-crore project for concretisation of roads, similarly there was large scale corruption in the cleaning of drains and nullahs, he averred. Expressing dissatisfaction over drain and nullah cleaning, the Sena (UBT) leader had earlier said that if there was 40 per cent corruption in Karnataka, then there is 100 per cent in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, city BJP president and MLA Ashish Shelar, too, came down heavily on the BMC for its “failure” to avert flooding on Saturday.