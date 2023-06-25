 Mumbai: Aditya Thackeray, Ashish Shelar Slam BMC Over Waterlogging
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Aditya Thackeray, Ashish Shelar Slam BMC Over Waterlogging

Mumbai: Aditya Thackeray, Ashish Shelar Slam BMC Over Waterlogging

Expressing dissatisfaction over drain and nullah cleaning, the Sena (UBT) leader had earlier said that if there was 40 per cent corruption in Karnataka, then there is 100 per cent in Mumbai.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Aditya Thackeray, Ashish Shelar Slam BMC Over Waterlogging |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday slammed the BMC administration for the extensive waterlogging which took place in several parts of Mumbai on Saturday. Speaking at a presser held at Shiv Sena Bhavan, he said that it was shameful that many areas were waterlogged on the very first day of the rains. As there was massive scam in the Rs 680-crore project for concretisation of roads, similarly there was large scale corruption in the cleaning of drains and nullahs, he averred. Expressing dissatisfaction over drain and nullah cleaning, the Sena (UBT) leader had earlier said that if there was 40 per cent corruption in Karnataka, then there is 100 per cent in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, city BJP president and MLA Ashish Shelar, too, came down heavily on the BMC for its “failure” to avert flooding on Saturday.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC to start IB board schools in future, provide free education to students, says Aditya...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 1 Held, 5 Absconding As Cops Register Case Against Gang For Late Night Robberies In...

Mumbai News: 1 Held, 5 Absconding As Cops Register Case Against Gang For Late Night Robberies In...

Mumbai & Thane Roads To Be Pothole-Free In Next 2-3 Years, CM Eknath Shinde Announces

Mumbai & Thane Roads To Be Pothole-Free In Next 2-3 Years, CM Eknath Shinde Announces

Mumbai Police Conducts 'All Out Operation', Nabs Over 349 People For Various Offences

Mumbai Police Conducts 'All Out Operation', Nabs Over 349 People For Various Offences

Central Railway's Special Trains Generate ₹282 Cr Revenue with Impressive Passenger Footfall

Central Railway's Special Trains Generate ₹282 Cr Revenue with Impressive Passenger Footfall

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Reports Record ₹50 Cr Property Tax Collection in 3 Months, Digital Payments...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Reports Record ₹50 Cr Property Tax Collection in 3 Months, Digital Payments...