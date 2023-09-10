Mumbai News: 350th Anniversary Of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation Inspires Ganpati Celebrations' Themes

Construction theme at Andheri Cha Raja Ganpati | Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti

The 350th anniversary of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, known as the Rajyabhisek, has emerged as a prominent theme for several prominent Ganpati mandals during this festive season. In addition to organising the Abhishek ceremony as part of their celebrations, they are also planning to recreate the fort where the Abhishek took place.

"This year marks the 350th anniversary of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Abhishek, so we decided to make it the centerpiece of our theme. Chatrapati holds a revered place in Maharashtra, and Lalabaugcha Raja is worshiped by people worldwide. It's a fortuitous coincidence that this milestone falls in the current year. We believe it's our duty to raise awareness about this historic event," explained Balasaheb Kamble, the president of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal.

The mandal plans to feature a majestic Meghdambari (umbrella) with a seated depiction of Maharaja Shivaji. To authentically capture the essence of the Abhishek, the entrance to the Mandal will replicate the Raigad fort, where the coronation took place. Kamble added, "It's because of his contributions that we celebrate festivals, and this is our heartfelt tribute to him."

The Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal Ganesh Gulli, celebrating its 96th year, will also highlight the Raigad fort and the 17th-century king's Rajyabhishek. "Our theme is the Shivrajya Abhishek, given the significance of the 350th year. It's a fitting occasion to honor this historical event," said Swapnil Parab, the secretary of the Mumbaicha Raja Ganpati.

Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, popularly known as Andhericha Raja, will likewise celebrate the festival by paying tribute to the Maratha King's coronation. Uday Salian, spokesperson for the Mandal, explained, "When visitors come to our pandal, they will step into the ambiance of the Raigad fort."

"In our open ground, we are recreating the Raigad Fort's look and feel, resembling a palace. Visitors will encounter a statue of Maharaj, Meghdambari, cannons, elephants, and nagaras, all meticulously placed to transport them back to the grandeur of the coronation," shared Dharmesh Shah, the art director of Adhericha Raja.

