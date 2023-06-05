Maharashtra govt to bring out special postal stamp to commemorate 350th coronation of Shivaji Maharaja | Twitter

Mumbai: The cultural department of the Maharashtra government has organized a series of programs to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the great Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As part of these initiatives, a special postal stamp will be unveiled on Tuesday, June 6, by Governor Ramesh Bais at the Darbar Hall of Rajbhavan.

Govt Aiming to Emphasise On Significance Of His Coronation

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been a source of inspiration for all, and the government aims to emphasise the significance of his coronation, stated Sudhir Mungantiwar, the Minister for Cultural Affairs. The department has extensive plans to introduce memorabilia based on coins from his era, his forts and castles, his council of ministers, and virtually every aspect related to his life and times. "We want the next generation to have a deeper understanding of our traditions and heritage," added the minister.

The event will be attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, PMG Swati Pande, and other dignitaries. Following the stamp release function, a cultural program titled "Shiva Vandana" will be presented, the minister further announced.