Mumbai News: 3 Injured While Attempting To Deboard Running Train At Kalyan Station | File Photo

Mumbai: The Pune-CSMT Deccan Express, running through Kalyan station, witnessed a mishap that resulted in three passengers injured while attempting to deboard the train in running condition.The incident occurred at Platform No. 7 of Kalyan station at approximately 09:38 AM.

It is important to note that the Deccan Express does not have a scheduled halt at Kalyan station, making this incident all the more concerning. As per initial reports, three passengers attempted to deboard the moving train and tragically fell from it.

Out of the three passengers involved, one is reported to be in normal condition. However, the other two passengers, aged approximately 40 years and 25 years, sustained severe injuries.

Injured Passengers Rushed To Local Hospital

Prompt action was taken by railway authorities and station staff, who swiftly rushed the injured passengers to KDMC Government Rukmini Bai Hospital, located near Kalyan station.

In response to the incident, the train crew and station staff immediately stopped the Pune-CSMT Deccan Express at Kalyan station. The train remained detained at Kalyan station from 09:38 AM to 09:50 AM to address the situation.

This incident serves as a solemn reminder to all passengers to exercise caution and refrain from attempting to board or deboard from a moving train. Safety should always be the top priority when traveling on our railways.