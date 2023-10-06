Mumbai News: Over 2 Dozen Trains To Be Affected By 6-Hour Block At CSMT, Check List

Mumbai News: Two Nights Block Of 6 Hours Each At CSMT, Over 2 Dozen Trains To Be Affected, Check List | FPJ

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has announced two special traffic night block of six hours each at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) starting at 11 pm on October 6. According to CR, important infrastructure upgrade is scheduled to take place during thses block

Due to these block, over two dozen long-distance trains will be affected, several others will be short terminated and a few rescheduled.

Details of block

These blocks will be operated in the mid night of October 6th/7th and October 7th/8th. Both night block will be operated between 11pm to 5 am.

According to CR, these improvements will directly impact the connectivity of the Receiving and Dispatch (RD) line no 3 with line no 7 on the CSMT-Wadi Bunder yard.

Currently, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus boasts 18 platforms, with platforms 8 to 18 dedicated exclusively to the arrival and departure of mail/express and passenger trains. After passengers disembark from these trains, they are hauled by shunting engines to the Wadi Bunder/Mazgaon yard for essential cleaning and maintenance. From there, the trains are channeled into various lines based on their requirements, including sick lines, pit lines, examination lines, and stabling lines.

Presently, three lines, Receiving/Dispatch (RD) line no 1, 2, and 4, handle the shunting of empty trains to the yard. However, ongoing infrastructure work on the CSMT-Wadi Bunder section is set to revolutionize this process by connecting Receiving/Dispatch line no 3 (RD line no 3) with line no 7. This enhanced connectivity promises to streamline the shunting of mail and express trains to the yard, leading to more efficient and safer train operations.

Upon completion of the project, the Wadi Bunder yard will have a total of 4 lines dedicated to receiving and dispatching trains from CSMT, compared to the current 3 lines. This expansion is expected to significantly improve the mobility of shunting operations, benefiting both passengers and railway operations.

Details of affected trains

Rescheduling of trains

12809 CSMT-Howrah express journey commencing on (JCO) 07th October at 9.10 pm is rescheduled to leave at 00.45 am

22159 CSMT- Chennai Egmore express JCO 08th October scheduled to leave at 12.45 noon will be rescheduled to leave at 1.45 pm

Cancellation of Trains

22106 Pune-CSMT Indrayani express JCO 07th October will be cancelled

22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani express JCO 08th October will be cancelled

Short Termination of trains

11004 Sawantwadi-Dadar Tutari express JCO 05th October will be short terminated at Panvel

22224 Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT Vande Bharat express JCO 06th October will be short terminated at Dadar.

12810 Howrah-CSMT express JCO 05th October will be short terminated at Thane.

12870 Howrah-CSMT superfast express JCO 06th October will be short terminated at Thane.

11004 Sawantwadi-Dadar Tutari express JCO 06th October will be short terminated at Panvel

22224 Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT Vande Bharat express JCO 07th October will be short terminated at Dadar

12810 Howrah-CSMT express JCO 06th October will be suitably regulated and short terminated at Dadar.

12052 Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi express JCO 07th October will be short terminated at Panvel.

11058 Amritsar-CSMT express JCO 06th October will be short terminated at Thane.

11020 Bhubhaneshwar-CSMT Konark express JCO 06th October will be suitably regulated and short terminated at Dadar.

12112 Amravati-CSMT superfast express JCO 07th October will be short terminated at Dadar

17058 Secunderabad-CSMT Devgiri express JCO 07th October will be short terminated at Dadar

Short Origination of trains

11003 Dadar-Sawantwadi Tutari express JCO 07th October will short originate from Panvel and will be rescheduled to leave at 01.15 am.

11003 Dadar-Sawantwadi Tutari express JCO 08th October will short originate from Panvel and will be rescheduled to leave at 01.15 am

12051 CSMT- Madgaon Janshatabdi express JCO 08th October will short originate from Panvel and will be rescheduled to leave at 06.25 am.

Regulation of trains

Hyderabad-CSMT Hussain sagar express arriving on 08th October will be suitably regulated

Hosapete Junction -CSMT express arriving on 08th October will be suitably regulated

Adilabad-CSMT Nandigram express arriving on 08th October will be suitably regulated

Chennai Egmore-CSMT express arriving on 08th October will be suitably regulated