Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Auto Driver Booked After Pics Of His Joyride On MTHL Go Viral

Mumbai: A 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver has been booked by the Mumbai police for allegedly illegally entering on the newly-inaugurated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). A resident of Navi Mumbai, Vijay Namdas, wanted to 'explore' the much-hyped sea bridge, said the Sewri police officials quoting him. Namdas owns the auto and mostly operates in Navi Mumbai.

The accused entered the MTHL on Monday morning, while other motorists captured the auto's photo and posted it on X. Given the vehicle was spotted at the Mumbai end, the city police initiated a lookout. “We traced the vehicle easily as the photo (on social media) captured the vehicle’s number. His location was in Navi Mumbai. We asked him to show up at the police station,” said a police official.

The cops questioned Namdas, who was alone while driving on the MTHL, how he managed to pass the Ulwe and Chirle tolls in Navi Mumbai. To which, he replied that sneaked in when nobody was present as he just wanted to see “how it feels to drive on the MTHL,” said a police officer quoting Namdas.

However, his 'dream' of a joyride couldn't be completely realised as other motorists and traffic cops came in his way. Commuters were either yelling at him or filming his actions, while the police fervently whistled at him, signalling to stop.

Entry of the following vehicles: Motor Cycle, Moped, 3 Wheeler Tempo, Auto Rickshaw, Tractor, Tractor With unladen trolley, Animal Drawn Vehicles & Slow Moving Vehicle will not be allowed on MTHL.#MumbaiTransHarbourLink #MTHL #AtalSetu #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/GZ0YKU3o9e — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 11, 2024

Hazards of small vehicles using MTHL

“It’s absolutely dangerous for small vehicles to drive on the MTHL or any such bridges/flyovers that have the speed limit of 100kmph. As it's a sea bridge, the high wind velocity can cause accidents. Despite seeing the board of no-entry, he entered the bridge. Hence, we asked the city police to register an FIR against him,” said a traffic police official from the Wadala Division. Namdas conceded that he saw the no-entry board. Other than him, 270 motorists were penalised by the traffic police for stopping on the MTHL for clicking pictures despite sign boards of ‘no-stopping, no-halting’.

According to the traffic police, motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheeler tempos, auto, tractors, tractors with unladen trolleys, animal-drawn and slow-moving vehicles are not permitted on the MTHL. Both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai traffic police, have issued warnings to register criminal offences against motorists if they stop on the bridge.