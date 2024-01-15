MTHL Made Picnic Spot: 120 Motorists Fined For Violating Traffic Rules On Atal Setu

Littering on Atal Setu | X/@mumbaimatterz

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, India's longest bridge, in Maharashtra, startling facts have surfaced that question civic sense of citizens using the much awaited bridge. In the most latest development, the traffic police has issued challans to 120 motorists for halting on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu to click selfies and photos within two days of its inauguration.

Strict punitive action against violators

While appreciating the possibility that it was a one of case because of the masisve anticipation of Mumbaikars for years before the Setu was actually inaugurated, authorities said that they do not want to take any risk as the speed limit on the bridge is 100 kmph, leaving enough scope for untoward incidents. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which owns the bridge, has already urged the traffic police to take punitive action against violators.

Big connectivity boost

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present when the bridge was inaugurated. The bridge provides faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and also reduces travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. The foundation stone of the bridge was also laid by the Prime Minister in December 2016. Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore. It is a 21.8-kilometer-long, 6-lane bridge with about 16.5 km of length over sea and about 5.5 km of length on land.