MTHL Inaugurated: Commuters Seen Halting Vehicles For Clicking Photos On Atal Setu, Littering Concerns Also Arise (See Pic)

Littering on Atal Setu | X/@mumbaimatterz

Mumbai, January 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 21.8-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), India's longest bridge, on Friday, January 12. Named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the bridge reduces travel time between Sewri in central Mumbai and Chirle in Navi Mumbai to just 15-20 minutes. Soon after the inauguration, the bridge has become a favourite location for many to click photos. Unfortunately, littering has also started on the bridge.

A photo surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, January 13, in which couple of vehicles were seen halted on the bridge. The viral photo showed many people clicking photos on the bridge. An X user also pointed out that people have started littering on the bridge as some garbage was seen lying on side of the bridge in the photo too.

Littering, Photo Session On Atal Setu

When it's Said



No Stopping



On #MTHL



This has to Happen..



Then Zoom and See the circled area..



Pic by @sunilcredible pic.twitter.com/ZtvsF13ALQ — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) January 13, 2024

About Atal Setu, India's Longest Bridge

Constructed at a cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore, Atal Setu is a 21.8-kilometer-long, 6-lane bridge with about 16.5 km of length over sea and about 5.5 km of length on land. It is also the longest sea bridge in the country. The bridge will ensure faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India.

'Atal Setu Is A Picture Of Developed India'

After inaugurating Atal Setu, PM Modi said the bridge symbolises developed India and reflects how the country's future would be like. "Atal Setu is the picture of developed India. This is a glimpse of what a developed India is going to be like. In a developed India, there will be facilities for all, prosperity for all, there will be speed and progress. In developed India, distances will be reduced and every corner of the country will be connected," he remarked.