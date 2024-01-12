PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's Longest Bridge (Watch Video)

PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link | X/@ANI

Mumbai, January 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 12, inaugurated the 21.8-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which will connect Sewri in South Mumbai to Chirle near Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and other senior leaders and officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The MTHL, now named as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge constructed in India. The foundation stone of the bridge was also laid by the Prime Minister Modi in December, 2016.

(This is breaking news. More details will follow soon.)