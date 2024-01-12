PM Modi's Mega Roadshow In Nashik; Huge Crowd Gathers To Get Glimpse Of Prime Minister

PM Modi's Mega RoadShow In Nashik; Huge Crowd Gathers To Get Glimpse Of PM Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Began his Maharashtra visit today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome by his supporters in Nashik as hundreds of supporters crowded to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister as held a roadshow in Nashik, Maharashtra.

PM Modi's Maharashtra itinerary includes prayers at Nashik's Shree Kalaram Mandir and participation in the National Youth Festival. The day promises a blend of spirituality and celebration as the Prime Minister connects with the cultural and youth essence of Nashik.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Nashik, Maharashtra. He will offer prayers at the Shree Kalaram Mandir here in the city and attend the National Youth Festival. pic.twitter.com/6shEKMumqJ — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

Heavy security has been deployed in and around at the venue in Nashik, where the Prime Minister will inaugurate and address the 27th National Youth Festival. During his visit, PM Modi will offer prayers at the Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik.

He will also inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, built at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore. Atal Setu is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge in the country. During the visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate and launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in the state.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive, according to a government release. The Prime Minister will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,975 crore will provide drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane district of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh people.

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate about Rs 2000-crore railway projects to the nation. These include the dedication of 'Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line' which will enhance connectivity to Navi Mumbai as suburban services running between Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar will now be extended to Uran. Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar.

The Prime Minister will also launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan. The Abhiyaan aims to empower women in the state of Maharashtra by providing skill development training and exposure to entrepreneurship development.