PM Narendra Modi In Mumbai Tomorrow To Inaugurate India's Longest Sea Bridge, Says 'Look Forward To Being Among People Of Maharashtra'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

Mumbai, January 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Maharashtra on Friday where he will hold a series of events, including the inauguration of the 21.8-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Ahead of his visit, PM Narendra Modi said he looks forward "to being among the people of Maharashtra". He also shared his schedule for the Maharashtra visit.

"I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 12th January, which is also the Jayanti of Jija Mata and Swami Vivekananda. In Nashik, I will pray at the Shree Kalaram Mandir and attend the National Youth Festival," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter). After Nashik, the Prime Minister will arrived in Mumbai and inaugurate the MTHL bridge.

I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 12th January, which is also the Jayanti of Jija Mata and Swami Vivekananda. In Nashik, I will pray at the Shree Kalaram Mandir and attend the National Youth Festival. Thereafter, I will go to Mumbai from where I… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2024

PM Modi To Inaugurate India's Longest Sea Bridge

"I will go to Mumbai from where I will travel to Navi Mumbai on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, a major infrastructure project for people in Mumbai and surrounding areas. Various other development works will also be inaugurated at a public meeting in Navi Mumbai," PM Modi added.

The MTHL, now named as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, will connect Sewri in South Mumbai to Chirle near Navi Mumbai. is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge constructed in India. The foundation stone of the bridge was also laid by the Prime Minister Modi in December, 2016.

PM Modi To Inaugurate National Youth Festival, Hold Road Show In Nashik

In Nashik, PM Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival (NYF) at Tapovan Maidan to mark the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda (Jan 12, 1863-July 4, 1902). He will also hold a 1.2 km long road show, which will start from the Mirchi Circle to the Janardhan Swami Math Chowk on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nashik Highway.