 PM Narendra Modi In Mumbai Tomorrow To Inaugurate India's Longest Sea Bridge, Says 'Look Forward To Being Among People Of Maharashtra'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Narendra Modi In Mumbai Tomorrow To Inaugurate India's Longest Sea Bridge, Says 'Look Forward To Being Among People Of Maharashtra'

PM Narendra Modi In Mumbai Tomorrow To Inaugurate India's Longest Sea Bridge, Says 'Look Forward To Being Among People Of Maharashtra'

Ahead of his visit, PM Narendra Modi said he looks forward "to being among the people of Maharashtra". He also shared his schedule for the Maharashtra visit.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

Mumbai, January 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Maharashtra on Friday where he will hold a series of events, including the inauguration of the 21.8-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Ahead of his visit, PM Narendra Modi said he looks forward "to being among the people of Maharashtra". He also shared his schedule for the Maharashtra visit.

"I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 12th January, which is also the Jayanti of Jija Mata and Swami Vivekananda. In Nashik, I will pray at the Shree Kalaram Mandir and attend the National Youth Festival," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter). After Nashik, the Prime Minister will arrived in Mumbai and inaugurate the MTHL bridge.

Read Also
PM Modi's Mega Infra Push In Maharashtra; Multiple Development Projects Worth Over ₹30,500 crore...
article-image

PM Modi To Inaugurate India's Longest Sea Bridge

"I will go to Mumbai from where I will travel to Navi Mumbai on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, a major infrastructure project for people in Mumbai and surrounding areas. Various other development works will also be inaugurated at a public meeting in Navi Mumbai," PM Modi added.

The MTHL, now named as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, will connect Sewri in South Mumbai to Chirle near Navi Mumbai. is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge constructed in India. The foundation stone of the bridge was also laid by the Prime Minister Modi in December, 2016.

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi Visits Ahmedabad Flower Show During Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, Video...
article-image

PM Modi To Inaugurate National Youth Festival, Hold Road Show In Nashik

In Nashik, PM Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival (NYF) at Tapovan Maidan to mark the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda (Jan 12, 1863-July 4, 1902). He will also hold a 1.2 km long road show, which will start from the Mirchi Circle to the Janardhan Swami Math Chowk on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nashik Highway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's Youth Spiritual Retreat At Lakshadweep Islands From Jan 31 To Feb 2

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's Youth Spiritual Retreat At Lakshadweep Islands From Jan 31 To Feb 2

Wife's Refusal To Consummate Marriage, Have Sex Valid Reason For Husband To Seek Divorce: Madhya...

Wife's Refusal To Consummate Marriage, Have Sex Valid Reason For Husband To Seek Divorce: Madhya...

Navjot Sidhu Fires Back At Critics Over His Solo Shows, 'Discipline Applies To Everyone'

Navjot Sidhu Fires Back At Critics Over His Solo Shows, 'Discipline Applies To Everyone'

West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Orders Stay On Probe Against ED Officials Till March 31 In...

West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Orders Stay On Probe Against ED Officials Till March 31 In...

PM Narendra Modi In Mumbai Tomorrow To Inaugurate India's Longest Sea Bridge, Says 'Look Forward To...

PM Narendra Modi In Mumbai Tomorrow To Inaugurate India's Longest Sea Bridge, Says 'Look Forward To...