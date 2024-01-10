 PM Narendra Modi Visits Ahmedabad Flower Show During Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, Video Surfaces
During his visit to the Vibrant Ahmedabad Flower Show, PM Modi had a look at prominent attractions that include replicas of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity and Chandrayaan-3.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi at Ahmedabad Flower Show | X/@ANI

Ahmedabad, January 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Vibrant Ahmedabad Flower Show 2024 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, in the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The Vibrant Ahmedabad Flower Show 2024 was inaugurated for the public by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in December last year.

During his visit to the Vibrant Ahmedabad Flower Show, PM Modi had a look at prominent attractions that include replicas of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity, the New Parliament Building, Modhera Sun Temple, Chandrayaan-3, Seven Horses and Olympic replicas.

PM Modi Inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will continue till January 12 in Gandhinagar. Speaking at the mega event, he said the world looks at India as an important pillar of stability. He noted that India believes in people-centric development and is a trusted ally for other countries.

The Prime Minister described the participation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in the summit as "a matter of great joy for India". "His presence as the chief guest at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a symbol of the ever-strengthening relations between India and UAE," he said, noting that this is the first Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in this Amrit Kaal.

