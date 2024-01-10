Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: PM Modi Highlights India's Vision And Collaborations At Event; Check Out Key Points

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, held at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat from January 10 to 12, under the theme 'Gateway to the Future'. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated in 2003 during Modi's tenure as the state chief minister.

During his address at the event, PM Modi praised the presence of the UAE President, expressing great happiness at his attendance. Having him as the Chief Guest signifies the growing strength of the India-UAE relationship, he added.

He also emphasized about the UAE President's steadfast support for India and highlighted the Vibrant Gujarat Summit's global economic impact. He announced significant UAE companies investments that are set to make in India's port infrastructure, a boost for economic development. Additionally, UAE firms plan operations in GIFT City using sovereign funds, strengthening bilateral ties.

India's ambition in the next 5 years

PM Modi in his speech outlined about India's future, emphasizing the importance of the nation's 75 years of independence. He stated that India aims to achieve developed country goal by its 100th year of independence, quoting the upcoming 25 years as India's 'Amrit Kaal'.

He also highlighted about the importance of this milestone in India's development during his speech, marking it as crucial milestone in the nation's developmental journey. With delegates from over 100 nations, the summit showcases global partnerships vital for India's growth and fosters cooperation for shared prosperity.

Projections to reach 3rd largest economy

During his speech, he emphasized about India's focus on human-centered development and its commitment to equality. He highlighted India's remarkable economic progress, moving from the eleventh-largest to the fifth-largest global economy, with projections to reach the third largest economy in the near future according to major rating agencies.

He also addressed about the importance of Green Hydrogen, renewables, and advanced skills for an eco-friendly and tech-driven economy, demonstrating India's commitment to global progress. India's focus areas include sustainable energy, semiconductor tech, AI, and innovation, he added.