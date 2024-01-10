Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: Mukesh Ambani Makes Massive Prediction, Says, 'Gujarat Alone Will Become $3 Trillion Economy By 2047'

Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani, addressing the Vibrant Gujarat summit on Wednesday, said the state will become a 3 trillion dollar economy. Ambani expressed confidence that no power on Earth can stop India's progress towards achieving a 35 trillion-dollar economy. Additionally, he said that Gujarat will be a 3 trillion dollar economy.

"Today, and in today's India is the best time for young people to enter the economy to innovate and to provide ease of living and ease of earning to hundreds of millions of people. The coming generations will indeed be thankful to Prime Minister Modi for being both a nationalist and an internationalist. You have laid a solid foundation for 'Vikasit Bharat' - India as a fully Developed Nation in Amrit Kaal. No power on earth can stop India from becoming a 35 trillion-dollar economy by 2047. And as I see Gujarat alone will become a 3-trillion dollar economy," Ambani said.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat summit, the coastal state's flagship investment event, Asia's second richest person heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is the most successful Prime Minister in history of India.

"I have come from the city of the Gateway of India to the gateway of modern India's growth - Gujarat. I am a proud Gujarati...When foreigners think of a new India, they think of a new Gujarat. How did this transformation happen? Because of one leader, who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times - PM Modi, the most successful PM in India's history," he said.

Ambani mentioned that Gujarat has been the destination for one-third of his company's total investments of 150 billion dollars in India.

"Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company...Reliance has invested over 150 billion dollars - ₹12 lakh crores - in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in the last 10 years, of which more than 1/3rd has been invested in Gujarat alone," he said.

Mukesh Ambani referred to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as the most prestigious investors' summit in the world.

"Welcome to Gujarat and the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit - the most prestigious investors summit in the world today. No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years and going from strength to strength. This is a tribute to PM Modi's vision and consistency," Ambani said.

Narendra Modi initiated the summit during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.