TVS Motor Company Enters Into Agreements To Divest Stake In Bike-Taxi Aggregator Rapido For ₹287.93 Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced that it has entered into agreements to divest its stake in bike-taxi aggregator Rapido for Rs 287.93 crore.The two- and three-wheeler manufacturer has signed agreements with Accel India VIII (Mauritius) Limited and MIH Investments One BV for the monetisation of investment held in Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido), according to an exchange filing.

🚨 TVS Motor Company is selling its stake in Rapido to new investor Accel and existing backer Prosus



This comes after Swiggy sold off its stake in Rapido to Prosus in September pic.twitter.com/GOdgLe2fwQ — The Arc (@thearc_hq) November 6, 2025

In 2022, TVS Motor entered into a strategic partnership with the on-demand delivery and mobility platform Rapido for collaboration in areas of mutual interest and the commercial mobility ecosystem.The company proposes to divest its shareholding in Rapido, comprising 11,997 Series D CCPS, to Accel India VIII (Mauritius) for Rs 143.96 crore and 10 number of Equity Shares and 11,988 number of Series D CCPS to MIH Investments One BV for Rs 143.97 crore, TVS Motor said in the filing.The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals obtained by buyers, it added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.