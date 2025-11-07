Bharti Airtel's Stock Falls 4.48% In Intra-Day Trading, Reaching ₹2,001 Low After 5.1 Crore Shares Trade In The Singtel Block Deal Window

File Image |

Mumbai: The stock of Bharti Airtel went down about 4.48 per cent in intra-day trading on Friday, reaching a low of Rs 2,001, following the trading of 5.1 crore shares in the block deal window, with Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) as the likely seller.

The transaction reportedly occurred at a floor price of Rs 2,030 per share, reflecting a 3.1 per cent discount to Airtel’s previous close of Rs 2,095. Singtel was set to offload about 0.8 per cent of its stake in the telecom operator, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly valued at around Rs 10,300 crore, according to the term sheet, indicating that the Singtel arm assigned JP Morgan India as the sole broker to oversee the block deal and after contacting numerous institutional investors to build the book for the deal.

This is the second offloading of Bharti Airtel shares by Singtel, after the firm sold a 1.2 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for approximately $2 billion at Rs 1,814 per share in May this year. Following the sale, Airtel’s share price had risen by about 15 per cent to Rs 2,095.

Bharti Airtel shares have gained Rs 71.00, up 3.68 per cent over the past month, and advanced by Rs 404, or 25.34 per cent, year to date. Bharti Airtel had reported an 89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26).

The company’s profit rose to Rs 6,791 crore, compared to Rs 3,593 crore in the same quarter last financial year, according to its stock exchange filing. Its consolidated revenue from operations grew 25.7 per cent YoY to Rs 52,145 crore, up from Rs 41,473 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by strong performance across its mobile and data segments.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.