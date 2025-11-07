 Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Invites Tesla To Set Up Manufacturing Plant In Haryana
PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday invited electric vehicle maker Tesla to set up a manufacturing plant in the state, saying his government is committed to providing full support to promote EVs and attract industrial investment.He also presented a copy of the Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy to Tesla representatives and highlighted that the state is rapidly emerging as a leader in this sector, according to an official release.

Saini said that establishing a Tesla manufacturing plant in Haryana will not only significantly boost the company's sales but also make Tesla electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to Indian consumers.Haryana's EV policy provides investors with attractive incentives, robust infrastructure and a business-friendly environment, he added.

The state has become an ideal destination for investment and innovation, offering world-class facilities and a conducive environment for industries, Saini noted.Tesla's presence in the state will further accelerate industrial and technological development, he pointed out.

On the occasion, Tesla Senior Director Isabelle Fan invited Saini to be the chief guest at the inauguration of India's first integrated Tesla Center, scheduled for November 27 in Gurugram.The facility will house an experience centre, delivery centre, service centre, office space and supercharging station within a single campus.

