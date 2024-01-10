Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: Mukesh Ambani Heaps Praises On PM Modi, Says 'The Most Successful Prime Minister In India's History

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit |

The 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit' commenced on Wednesday at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir. The summit, themed 'Gateway to the Future,' is scheduled from January 10 to 12 and will celebrate 20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success.

At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries said, "I have come from the city of the Gateway of India to the gateway of modern India's growth - Gujarat. I am a proud Gujarati...When foreigners think of a new India, they think of a new Gujarat. How did this transformation happen? Because of one leader, who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times - PM Modi, the most successful PM in India's history."

In the post, Ambani stated, "Today I would like to make five commitments. First, Reliance will continue to play a leading role in Gujarat’s growth story with significant investments in the next ten years..."

"As Chief Minister of Gujarat, you used to say Bharat ke vikas ke liye Gujarat ka Vikas – and that is how you made Gujarat India’s growth engine. Now as the Prime Minister of India, your mission is – Duniya ke Vikas ke liye Bharat ka Vikas. You are working on the mantra of global good and make India the world's growth engine," added the post.

Mukesh Ambani, during the Vibrant Gujarat event, outlined five commitments:

1. Reliance's commitment to continue playing a significant role in Gujarat's growth story by making substantial investments over the next decade. This includes the establishment of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, spanning 5,000 acres, aimed at propelling Gujarat as a global leader in green growth and renewable energy production by 2030.

2. Completion of the fastest 5G infrastructure rollout by Reliance Jio in Gujarat, making the state fully 5G-enabled. This marks Gijarat as a global leader in digital data platforms and AI adoption, promising enhanced productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness across various sectors with the advent of AI-enabled professionals and revolutionary technologies.

3. Reliance Retail's commitment to advancing its mission of delivering quality products to consumers while empowering lakhs of farmers and small merchants, thereby enriching the lives of households in Gujarat.

4. Initiatives to pioneer new materials and promote a circular economy, such as establishing India's first Carbon Fibre facility at Hazira.

5. Collaboration with partners in Gujarat, including the Reliance Foundation, to enhance education, sports, and skills infrastructure in preparation for India's bid for the 2036 Olympics that will nurture the champions of tomorrow in various Olympics sports.