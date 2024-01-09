'Welcome To India My Brother': PM Narendra Modi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Hold Roadshow Ahead Of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 (Videos)

Ahmedabad, January 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, January 9, ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. During the roadshow, a large of number of people gathered to roadside to welcome PM Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who landed in India today.
Video shared by news agency ANI showed people waving Indian and UAE flags as the convoy of PM Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed passed through different roads in Ahmedabad. The UAE President was sitting with PM Modi in one of the Range Rovers.
PM Modi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Hold Roadshow In Ahmedabad:
Earlier today, PM Modi welcomed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed after he landed in Ahmedabad. Sharing the pictures on X, PM Modi posted: "Welcome to India my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It’s an honour to have you visit us." He also made a post in Arabic. On Wednesday, January 10, PM Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.
PM Modi Inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show
During his two-day visit to his home state to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes, PM Modi today inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar. Projected as one of the largest trade shows in the world, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show will see leading industries and businesspersons under one umbrella.