 UP Govt Identifies 13.32 Lakh Families Under Zero Poverty Campaign In 10 Months
Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: In just ten months, the Yogi Adityanath government has identified 13.32 lakh of Uttar Pradesh’s poorest families under the Zero Poverty Campaign, setting a new benchmark in poverty eradication. Of these, more than 3.72 lakh families are already receiving multidimensional benefits, underscoring the government’s commitment to uplifting the underprivileged.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath first announced the campaign in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2024, and officially launched it on October 2, 2024. The mission aims to ensure that no family is left deprived of basic needs or social security, with a target to identify at least 25 ultra-poor families in every Gram Panchayat.

Each family is being linked to housing, employment, healthcare, education, and livelihood opportunities to secure long-term transformation under the drive. As of August 2025, Azamgarh leads with 42,082 families identified, followed by Jaunpur (39,374), Sitapur (36,571), Hardoi (30,050), and Prayagraj (28,935). Special drives with panchayats and voluntary organizations are accelerating outreach in these districts.

UPSSSC Launches Mobile App To Streamline Exam Updates For 25 Lakh Candidates
CM Yogi has emphasized that the campaign goes beyond financial aid—it seeks to eliminate poverty entirely by 2027. Identified families are being integrated with flagship schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and MGNREGA, alongside support for education and women’s empowerment through self-help groups.

With data-driven tracking, close monitoring, and grassroots transparency, the Zero Poverty Campaign is fast emerging as a transformative mission to make Uttar Pradesh poverty-free, with active participation from society at large.

