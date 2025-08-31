PM Modi Likely To Visit Manipur For First Time Since 2023 Violence As Mizoram Stop Confirmed To Inaugurate Railway Line | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the North-East in mid-September, with officials indicating that his confirmed visit to Mizoram could be extended to include a stop in Manipur.



If finalised, it would mark his first trip to the state since ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023.

Manipur Stop Under Consideration



According to a report by News18, sources revealed that Modi’s Mizoram programme is fixed for September 13, when he will inaugurate a new railway line. The Manipur leg is still being discussed and could take place on either September 12 or 13. Officials said the Prime Minister’s visit to Manipur, if confirmed, would last around four hours and involve tours of both Meitei- and Kuki-dominated areas along with high-level meetings.



A senior official told the publication that the situation in Manipur has remained stable in recent months, with schools and markets reopening and displaced families gradually returning home. “The situation is calm and under control. People are trying to move on from the violence,” the official said.



Recent Developments



The visit would carry significant political weight, as Modi has not travelled to Manipur since unrest broke out last year. The state witnessed deadly ethnic violence beginning on May 3, 2023, leaving at least 250 people dead and more than 60,000 displaced. Many continue to live in relief camps.



The Centre imposed President’s Rule on February 13 this year, later extended on August 5 after approval from both Houses of Parliament. Despite this, the Manipur Assembly has not been dissolved, with efforts ongoing to restore governance.



Meanwhile, the Mizoram programme is confirmed. The new railway line to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister is expected to strengthen connectivity between the state and the rest of the country.