JM Financial Reports 16% Increase In Profit To ₹270 Crore

New Delhi: JM Financial on Thursday reported a 16 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 270 crore for three months ended September 30, 2024.The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 232 crore in the year-ago period.However, the total income dropped to Rs 1,044 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (FY26) from Rs 1,211 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, JM Financial said in a regulatory filing.

📈 JM Financial Q2FY26 Highlights: Strong Growth Across Wealth, Home Loans & Capital Markets | MCap 15,485.92 Cr



- Consolidated PAT up 16% YoY to ₹270 crore in Q2FY26

- Fees & commission income hits record ₹341 crore (+20% YoY)

- Wealth management sales force grows 43% YoY to… pic.twitter.com/ZJ6UM8SKnl — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) November 6, 2025

At the same time, total expenses came down to Rs 670 crore against Rs 1,058 crore in the same period a year ago.The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, it said.The interim dividend, will be paid to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the record date of November 14, 2025, it said.

JM Financial is a diversified financial services group and its primary businesses include integrated investment bank, mortgage lending, alternative and distressed credit, asset management, wealth management and securities business.

