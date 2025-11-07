 IBBI Directs Insolvency Professionals To File Applications Before Special Courts Under The Prevention Of Money Laundering Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIBBI Directs Insolvency Professionals To File Applications Before Special Courts Under The Prevention Of Money Laundering Act

IBBI Directs Insolvency Professionals To File Applications Before Special Courts Under The Prevention Of Money Laundering Act

The Insolvency Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) said the move aims to enhance the value of the corporate debtor, thereby leading to higher realisation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The IBBI has directed insolvency professionals to file applications before special courts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for restitution of assets of corporate debtors, attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Press Release

Press Release |

The Insolvency Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) said the move aims to enhance the value of the corporate debtor, thereby leading to higher realisation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

In a circular issued on Tuesday, IBBI said, "Insolvency professionals are advised that in cases where assets of the corporate debtor are attached by the ED under the provisions under PMLA, the Insolvency Professional (IP) may file an application before the Special Court under sections 8 (7) or 8 (8) of the PMLA for restitution of such assets".Section 8 (7) of the PMLA addresses situations where a trial cannot proceed, requiring the court to make a final decision on confiscation or release of the property.

Read Also
Mumbai PMLA Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Bharat Shah And Ruby Mills In ₹764-Crore SBI Loan...
article-image

Section 8 (8) allows the special court to order the restoration of confiscated property to a claimant who proves they acted in good faith, took all reasonable steps to prevent loss, and were not involved in the money-laundering offence.To facilitate the expeditious disposal of such applications by the special courts, the Board, in consultation with the ED, has formulated a standard undertaking to be furnished by the IP, along with the application for restitution of assets.

FPJ Shorts
OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 Declared; Check Details Here
OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 Declared; Check Details Here
120 Bahadur Real Story: Farhan Akhtar's Film Is Based On The Battle Of Rezang La—Here's Everything You Need To Know About It
120 Bahadur Real Story: Farhan Akhtar's Film Is Based On The Battle Of Rezang La—Here's Everything You Need To Know About It
SBI PO Main Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here
SBI PO Main Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here
Sensex Tanks 631.93 Points To 82,679.08, Nifty 184.55
Sensex Tanks 631.93 Points To 82,679.08, Nifty 184.55

The undertaking mandates that restituted assets must not benefit persons accused under PMLA, requires quarterly reporting to the Special Court on the status and usage of such assets, and directs insolvency professionals to extend full cooperation to the ED during investigations.IBBI said the obligations under the undertaking will remain effective until the approval of the resolution plan or dissolution order by the adjudicating authority.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Tanks 631.93 Points To 82,679.08, Nifty 184.55

Sensex Tanks 631.93 Points To 82,679.08, Nifty 184.55

IBBI Directs Insolvency Professionals To File Applications Before Special Courts Under The...

IBBI Directs Insolvency Professionals To File Applications Before Special Courts Under The...

SBI To Invent A Mechanism That Helps Employees To Communicate With Customers in Local Languages

SBI To Invent A Mechanism That Helps Employees To Communicate With Customers in Local Languages

Investment Firm Tiger Global Management Exits Ather Energy By Selling Entire 5.09% Stake For...

Investment Firm Tiger Global Management Exits Ather Energy By Selling Entire 5.09% Stake For...

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Invites Tesla To Set Up Manufacturing Plant In Haryana

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Invites Tesla To Set Up Manufacturing Plant In Haryana