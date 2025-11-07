 Paytm Owner One97 Communications Rolls Out Plan To Convert Loyalty Points Into Gold
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm Owner One97 Communications Rolls Out Plan To Convert Loyalty Points Into Gold

Paytm Owner One97 Communications Rolls Out Plan To Convert Loyalty Points Into Gold

Talking about the new loyalty programme, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said Paytm will give gold coins even for person-to-person money transfers that can be converted into digital gold after crossing a certain threshold level.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, has rolled out a plan to convert loyalty points into gold, the company said on Thursday.The company also rolled out a new version of the travel platform with an in-app AI assistant that allows travellers to ask, browse, and make bookings through simple conversation.

The new travel app, launched with a beta version of AI, can recommend destinations, curate personalised itineraries, and organise bookings across flights, trains, buses, and metro, creating a seamless travel journey from planning to checkout.Talking about the new loyalty programme, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said Paytm will give gold coins even for person-to-person money transfers that can be converted into digital gold after crossing a certain threshold level.

Read Also
UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending
article-image

"Your P2P and your UPI payment on Paytm are absolutely golden. And no other app can give you that level of incentive. I am talking about every other app that we saw in the market. We made it simple, clean, and there is no limitation on how much gold you can get and so on," Sharma said.He said Paytm users can convert their points into gold once the value reaches Rs 15.

Paytm Senior Vice-President Yugal Tiwari said users will get one gold point for every Rs 100 spent on the platform, and there will be double points allotted if payment is made using Rupay cards."100 gold coins can be redeemed as Rs 1 worth of digital gold," Tiwari said. 

FPJ Shorts
Paytm Owner One97 Communications Rolls Out Plan To Convert Loyalty Points Into Gold
Paytm Owner One97 Communications Rolls Out Plan To Convert Loyalty Points Into Gold
OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 Declared; Check Details Here
OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 Declared; Check Details Here
120 Bahadur Real Story: Farhan Akhtar's Film Is Based On The Battle Of Rezang La—Here's Everything You Need To Know About It
120 Bahadur Real Story: Farhan Akhtar's Film Is Based On The Battle Of Rezang La—Here's Everything You Need To Know About It
SBI PO Main Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here
SBI PO Main Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paytm Owner One97 Communications Rolls Out Plan To Convert Loyalty Points Into Gold

Paytm Owner One97 Communications Rolls Out Plan To Convert Loyalty Points Into Gold

Sensex Tanks 631.93 Points To 82,679.08, Nifty 184.55

Sensex Tanks 631.93 Points To 82,679.08, Nifty 184.55

IBBI Directs Insolvency Professionals To File Applications Before Special Courts Under The...

IBBI Directs Insolvency Professionals To File Applications Before Special Courts Under The...

SBI To Invent A Mechanism That Helps Employees To Communicate With Customers in Local Languages

SBI To Invent A Mechanism That Helps Employees To Communicate With Customers in Local Languages

Investment Firm Tiger Global Management Exits Ather Energy By Selling Entire 5.09% Stake For...

Investment Firm Tiger Global Management Exits Ather Energy By Selling Entire 5.09% Stake For...