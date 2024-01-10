Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: Gautama Adani To Invest Over ₹2 Lakh Cr In Gujarat In The Next 5 Years | Image: File

At the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 held at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir, Gautam Adani, chairperson of Adani Group said, "We are expanding the green supply chain for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and creating the largest integrated, renewable energy ecosystem...Over the next five years, the Adani group will invest over Rs 2 Lakh Crores in Gujarat."

During his address at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, he mentioned that this investment would generate 1 lakh jobs.

#WATCH | Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 | Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani says, "We are expanding the green supply chain for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and creating the largest integrated, renewable energy ecosystem...Over the next five years, the Adani group will invest… pic.twitter.com/xTOYG5GMYp — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

“At the previous summit, I announced our investment of over Rs. 55,000 crore by 2025. We have already surpassed Rs. 50,000 crore across the various sectors I had promised and have vastly exceeded our target of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs”, he added.

Watch Live : The inaugural session of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 from Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar in the august presence of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi. https://t.co/P9G9Y3BnCU — Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2024

During his speech, Adani praised Prime Minister Modi's remarkable vision, highlighting Vibrant Gujarat as a remarkable demonstration of ambitious goals, massive scale, meticulous governance, and flawless execution.

The also emphasized that the figures from the last decade are remarkable and from 2014, India's GDP has surged by 185 per cent, and the per capita income has seen an increase of 165 per cent. This accomplishment stands unmatched, particularly given the geopolitical tensions and pandemic adversities faced during this period."

(With inputs from agencies)