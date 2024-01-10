Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: Maruti To Invest ₹35,000 Cr To Set Up 2nd Manufacturing Plant In Gujarat, Says Toshihiro Suzuki

PM Narendra modi and Toshihiro Suzuki | Twitter

Maruti Suzuki India will invest Rs 35,000 crore to set up its second manufacturing facility in Gujarat, Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki said on Wednesday.

Speaking here at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), Toshihiro said the plant would have an installed production capacity of 10 lakh units per annum.

"We will invest Rs 35,000 crore for the construction of a second car plant in Gujarat which would produce another one million units per year. As a result, the annual production capacity in Gujarat will be two million units -- 1 million units at Suzuki Motor Gujarat and one million units at the second new plant," Suzuki said.

"Suzuki Group to invest Rs 3200 crore in Suzuki Motor Gujarat, will add 4th production line": Toshihiro Suzuki, President Suzuki Motors



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/72pSmkDSFo#SuzukiGroup #ToshihiroSuzuki #SuzukiMotors pic.twitter.com/CSIINdKkh9 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 10, 2024

Ownership Stake

Suzuki Motor owns around 58 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki India, which is looking to add another 20 lakh units production capacity by 2030-31 with about 28 different models in the market.

#WATCH | Gujarat: President Suzuki Motors, Toshihiro Suzuki says, "The first Battery Electric Vehicle from Suzuki group will be rolled out from Suzuki Motor Gujarat by the end of this year. We plan to sell this model not only in India but also export to Japan and European… pic.twitter.com/S8Jwrqnj0J — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

Current Production Capacity:

Currently, the auto major has a cumulative production capacity of around 22 lakh units per annum across its two manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.

The two plants in Haryana -- Gurgugram and Manesar -- together roll out around 15.5 lakh units per annum.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a unit of the company, has also set up a facility in Gujarat with an installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per year.

Besides, the car market leader is already in the process of setting up a new manufacturing plant at Sonipat in Haryana with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase.

The new plant's first phase with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum is expected to be commissioned by next year.