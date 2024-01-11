PM Modi's Mega Infra Push In Maharashtra; Multiple Development Projects Worth Over ₹30,500 crore To Be Inaugurated

PM NARENDRA MODI | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on 12th January, 2024. At around 12:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Nashik, where he will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival. At around 3:30 PM, in Mumbai, Prime Minister will inaugurate and travel on Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. At around 4:15 PM, Prime Minister will participate in a public programme at Navi Mumbai, where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu

Prime Minister’s vision is to improve ‘ease of mobility’ of citizens by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity. In line with this vision, Mumbai Trans Harbour link (MTHL), now named ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’ has been built. The foundation stone of the bridge was also laid by the Prime Minister in December, 2016.

Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore. It is about 21.8 km long 6-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over sea and about 5.5 km on the land. It is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in India. It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port & Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Public programme at Navi Mumbai

Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore in the public programme in Navi Mumbai.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2 Km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai which will reduce travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive.

Prime Minister will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the Nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than Rs 1975 crore will provide drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane district of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh population.

PM to dedicate Rs 2000 crore railway projects to the Nation

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate about Rs 2000 crore railway projects to the Nation. These include the dedication of ‘Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line’ which will enhance connectivity to Navi Mumbai as suburban services running between Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar will now be extended to Uran. Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar.

Other rail projects that will be dedicated to Nation include a new suburban station ‘Digha Gaon’ on the Thane-Vashi/Panvel Trans-harbour line and the new 6th Line between Khar Road & Goregaon railway station. The projects will benefit the thousands of daily commuters in Mumbai.

PM to inaugurate ‘Bharat Ratnam’ (Mega Common Facilitation Centre) for Gems & Jewellery sector

Prime Minister will inaugurate ‘Bharat Ratnam’ (Mega Common Facilitation Centre) for Gems and Jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone- Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ), which is first of its kind in India with best available machines in world including 3D Metal printing. This will house a training school for skilling of workforce for this sector including specially abled students. The Mega CFC will transform the export sector in Gems and Jewellery trade and will help the domestic manufacturing also.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the New Enterprises & Services Tower (NEST)- 01 at SEEPZ- SEZ. The NEST - 01 is primarily for Gem & Jewellery sector units which will be relocated from existing Standard Design Factory - I. The new tower has been designed for large scale production and as per the demand of the industry.

Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan to be launched

During the programme, Prime Minister will launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan. The Abhiyaan aims to empower women in the state of Maharashtra by providing skill development training and exposure to entrepreneurship development. The Abhiyaan will also undertake the effort towards the convergence and saturation of women development programmes of the state and central governments.

27th National Youth Festival

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to make youth a key part of the development journey of the country. In another effort in this endeavour, Prime MInister will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival (NYF) in Nashik.

The National Youth Festival is organised every year from 12th to 16th January, with 12th January being the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The host state for the Festival this year is Maharashtra.

Forum for youth to share experiences

NYF seeks to create a forum where youth from different regions of India can share their experiences and strengthen foundations for a united nation, in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. About 7500 youth delegates from across the country will be taking part in the Festival at Nasik.

Various events including cultural performances, indigenous sports, Declamation & Thematic Based Presentation, Young Artist Camp, Poster Making, Story Writing, Youth Convention, Food Festival etc. will be organised.